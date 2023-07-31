TED NUGENT Tells Story Of Dying Man's Last Wish At Florida Stop Of Adios Mofo Tour - "I Got Off The Phone And Cried My F**king Eyes Out"; Video

On stage, in Florida, for the Adios Mofo Tour, Ted Nugent tells a story of a dying man's last wish and it's connection to Fred Bear. Watch below:

Nugent launched his final tour, dubbed Adios Mofo '23, on July 12 at Seminole Casino Hotel in Immokalee, Florida. Remaining dates are listed below.

August

2 - Starland Ballroom - Sayreville, NJ

3 - American Music Theatre - Lancaster, PA

4 - The Meadows Racetrack & Casino - Washington, PA

5 - Clearfield County Fair - Clearfield, PA

6 - The Adelphia Music Hall - Marietta, OH

9 - The Temple Theatre - Saginaw, MI

10 - Rose Music Center - Huber Heights, OH

11 - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill - Detroit, MI

12 - Des Plaines Theatre - Des Plaines, IL

13 - Arcada Theatre - St. Charles, IL

18 - Ford Park Arena - Beaumont, TX

19 - Billy Bob's Texas - Ft. Worth, TX

20 - Heart of Oklahoma Expo Center - Shawnee, OK