TED NUGENT To Make Guest Appearances At Upcoming STYX, NIGHT RANGER And SAMMY HAGAR Shows In Michigan

Rock legend Ted Nugent launched his final tour, dubbed Adios Mofo '23, on July 12 at Seminole Casino Hotel in Immokalee, Florida. It wrapped up on August 20 at Heart of Oklahoma Expo Center in Shawnee, OK, but Nugent isn't finished with performing live just yet.

On the August 31st edition of his YouTube news reel, The Nightly Nuge, he revealed there are a few more shows in the works. CHeck out the link below or click the link above.

Nugent: "Styx is coming to a casino in Michigan next week, and I will be on stage with Styx. And then the next week, Night Ranger is coming to Jackson, Michigan, and I will be on stage with Night Ranger. And then in October, Sammy Hagar's coming to Michigan, and I will be on stage with Sammy Hagar. So the music is still a fireball. I'm still enthused and inspired and motivated and stimulated beyond measure, as you can tell by my passion for the music, but it's because my music represents the human experience."

The shows are as follows:

September

1 - Battle Creek, MI - Firekeeper's Casino (Styx)

8 - Jackson, MI - Optimist Ice Arena (Night Ranger)

October

21 - Battle Creek, MI - Firekeeper's Casino (Sammy Hagar)