TED NUGENT’s Upcoming Auction Is Filled With AMBOY DUKES, DAMN YANKEES Memorabilia - “I’ve Got A Beautiful .44 Magnum That KISS Gave Me As A Tour Bonus With The KISS Insignia On The Barrel!”

Burley Auction recently annunced The Ted Nugent Guns, Guitars & Hot Rod Cars Auction, which is taking place this Saturday, March 27th at 10 AM at Tucker Hall in Waco, Texas. BraveWords caught up with Uncle Ted last week for a major feature you'll see and hear later this week. But as avid collectors, we ask him why now and how do you part with such precious memoribilia that dates back to the '60s?



"Yeah, you know, that was a momentary struggle for me, because even recently, even though it was over 30 years now, the Damn Yankees unleashed our animal breeding, soul piercing soundtrack," Nugent explains. "I've got a bunch of Damn Yankees memorabilia and paraphernalia from the tours, and the stage props. A bunch of stuff going all the way back to The Amboy Dukes. And yes, as I fondled them, I sniffled over their outrageous memory tsunamis. Again, I'm such a pragmatist. I wear shoes until they fall off my feet, then I'd probably tape them up and keep using 'em. I'm such a frugal, simple, basic guy, that between the farming, the ranching, and the hunting, and the guiding, and the unbelievable rock n'roll with Greg Smith and Jason Hartless. By the way, these are the greatest moments of my rock n' roll, rhythm and blues, American soul, music life. What Jason and Greg bring to my songs, and my new songs, good grief is this exciting! The auction, it is difficult, some of these things. I mean, I've got bows that were signed by my dear, dear blood brother, Fred Bear, and I've got one-of-a-kind custom Smith & Wesson. I've got a beautiful .44 magnum that KISS gave me as a tour bonus! Ha, I forget, back in 2000 or so, and it's got the KISS insignia on the barrel! A .44 magnum!"



The Motor City Madman adds: "So there's really unique stuff! But again, I'm hanging onto an embarrassing load of debris, it still is way too much. But I'm hanging on to the stuff that I'm going to pass down to my kids and my grandkids, and that I use every day and that I actually put to use in an enjoyable way. So the stuff that I don't put to use in an enjoyable way, I'm having an auction. And it's going to be an orgy. It's going to be an ultimate gonzo, firepower, horsepower, rock n' roll orgy auction! And it's gonna be a lot of fun and it's going to streamline my life."



Featuring over 400 items from the personal collection of Ted Nugent. A fine collection of custom Ted Nugent guns, & personal carry guns, a fine collection of rare, prototype, & one of a kind guitars from Ted Nugent’s personal collection: 1958 Gibson Les Paul, 1959 Gibson Les Paul, 1956 Fender Strat, Black Gibson Byrdland, Gibson Custom Shop Les Paul, early Paul Reed Smith prototype & one of a kind Ted Nugent guitars, rare custom guitars, Ted’s vintage touring equipment including his entire back line, pyrotechnic stage guns, tour used speaker cabinets, concert equipment & stage decor, fully restored 1968 Ford Bronco, custom 2015 Dodge Hellcat Challenger, over 200 of Ted’s personal firearms featuring custom Ted Nugent guns, presentation guns, Ted Nugent ammo, vast selection of Ted’s personal archery equipment, memorabilia & more. All personally owned by Ted & covered with Nugent mojo.

More information at BurleyAuction.com.



(Photo credit above Christina Feddersen: Ted Nugent's Custom 2015 Dodge Hellcat Challenger)