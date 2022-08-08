TEENAGE HEAD Guitarist GORD LEWIS Found Dead; Son Charged With Second-Degree Murder

Hamilton Spectator is reporting that Gord Lewis, founding guitarist of the iconic punk rock band Teenage Head, is believed to be Hamilton’s latest homicide victim, allegedly killed by his own son inside his Hamilton apartment sometime last week.

Hamilton police responded to Gord’s apartment at 175 Catharine St. S. around noon Sunday, August 7. Inside the unit they found the body of a man in his 60s with “injuries consistent with foul play,” Det. Sgt. Sara Beck, of the homicide unit, said at a news conference outside police headquarters Monday afternoon.

Gord’s 41-year-old son, Jonathan Lewis, was arrested shortly after police arrived at the apartment building. He is charged with second-degree murder.

Police say they believe they know the identity of the murder victim and the Lewis family has been informed. However, due to the state of decomposition of his body, further testing is needed for official identification. That’s expected to happen following the autopsy.

One of Lewis’s brothers, Brian Lewis, told The Spectator that the family has no comment at this time.

Teenage Head shared the sad news on social media, stating: "We are heartbroken and still trying to process the loss of our friend, bandmate and brother Gord Lewis. Our hearts are with his family and all that knew and loved him. Gord was a force and an inspiration to many. You were taken from us far too soon."

