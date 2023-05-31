TEGMENTUM Feat. FALLUJAH, NARCOTIC WASTELAND Members Signs With M-Theory Audio

Tegmentum is a cosmic progressive metal project with Michael Ball producing the music and playing guitar, Chelsea Murphy (Dawn Of Ouroboros, Cailleach Calling) on vocals, Kenji Tsunami (Ontogeny, Narcotic Wasteland) on bass, and Andrew Baird (Fallujah) on drums. This project is formed with the intent of crossing over progressive metal styles with more extreme elements typically found in technical death metal bands.

"Tegmentum is humbled to be accepted into the M-Theory Audio family. The recognition they've given our unique sound means a lot, and we're immensely grateful for the chance to be featured among their roster of killer bands,” states Michael Ball.

“I was immediately struck by the names involved in Tegmentum,” explains M-Theory founder Marco Barbieri. “I already have a huge respect for the talents of Chelsea and Kenji, who I both know personally, and obviously recognize the popularity of Andrew’s work with Fallujah, but was sold after speaking to Michael and discovering the vision, professionalism and attention to detail given this new band. We’re excited to help Tegmentum present their music to the world.”

Today marks the debut of the awaited first sample of the band’s intense and progressive sound – check out “Accolades” (featuring guest Yvette Young (Covet) on violin) on all streaming/download platforms, and ensure you watch the beautiful and captivating music video created by bassist Kenji Tsunami below.

Additionally, preorders launch for the jewelcase CD and limited-edition (300 copies) golden grimace purple splatter colored vinyl (w/ insert and digital download code). Head here to preorder.

“The cosmic theme of our concept album Evolvement is an allegory for self-discovery that boldly explores an emotional spectrum of euphoric highs and very deep lows,” notes Michael Ball. “It represents a struggle with seemingly unknowable cosmic forces to create an emotional balance where light and dark elements can coexist.



We hope to create a captivating sound that pushes the progressive metal genre in a meaningful way. The extreme musical overtones give this project a unique edge while containing the hallmarks of top-tier progressive metal acts."

Tracklisting:

“Innocuous”

“Moments Ago”

“Accolades”

“Amygdala”

“Emergent Propeerties”

“Genetic Assimilation”

“I Remain”

“Gospel Of Sand”

“Accolades” video:

(Photo – Wyman Choy)