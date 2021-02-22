TEMPERANCE Release Fifth "Making Of" Video For Melodies Of Green And Blue EP

Maestros of modern melodic/symphonic metal, Temperance, are back one year after the release of their vibrant album, Viridian, with an acoustic gift to their fans. Temperance released their acoustic EP, Melodies Of Green And Blue, on February 19 - including two brand new songs, "Evelyn" and "Paint The World". On top, Temperance presents six songs off Viridian in a new acoustic style, showing the versatile facets of the symphonic metal band.

Today, the band take you behind the scenes of the EP with this new "making of" video:

Order Melodies Of Green And Blue here.

Tracklisting:

"Paint the World"

"Evelyn"

"Let It Beat"

"I Am the Fire"

"Nanook"

"Start Another Round"

"My Demons Can't Sleep"

"Gaia"

“Paint The World” video:

“Evelyn” (Acoustic) video:

"Start Another Round" (Acoustic) video:

Temperance is:

Alessia Scolletti - Vocals

Michele Guaitoli - Vocals & Piano

Marco Pastorino - Guitar & Vocals

Luca Negro - Bass

Alfonso Mocerino – Drums

(Photo - Ermes Buttolo)