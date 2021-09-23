TEMPERANCE Release "Pure Life Unfolds" Drum Playthrough Video

Italian modern symphonic power metal maestros, Temperance, recently released "Pure Life Unfolds", the first single cut from their new studio album, Diamanti. Watch a drum playthrough of the song, below:

Check out the music video for "Pure Life Unfolds" below.

After releasing their vibrant fifth studio album, Viridian, in 2020, Temperance delight their devotees with the persuasive new offering Diamanti, to be released on November 19 via Napalm Records. With Diamanti, the exceptionally skilled Italian outfit once again showcases their extraordinary ability to merge brilliant vocal melodies, hefty power metal guitar riffing, and symphonic soundscapes in perfect harmony - all dressed in modern surroundings. This is an offering that fans of bands like Amaranthe will fall in love with immediately.

Diamanti was mixed and mastered by Jacob Hansen (Volbeat, Epica, Amaranthe), with the cover artwork once again created by Yann Souetre (Ayreon).

Marco Pastorino (vocals, guitar) on the new album: "With Diamanti, we managed to combine our best qualities and selected the best Temperance songs so far. It's not our heaviest album, it's not our fastest work, but surely it's our favourite one so far! We weren't necessarily supposed to record a new album only one year after Viridian, but luckily we made it! In this album you will find our trademarks: the vocal harmonies, the catchy melodies, but also epic stuff, strong arrangements, and long tracks - I am very proud of Diamanti and I am convinced we have written a bombastic album!"

Diamanti will be available in the following formats:

- 1CD Digipak

- 2LP Gatefold Black

- 2LP Gatefold Curaçao Sea

- 2LP Gatefold Diamond Clear

- Digital Album

Tracklisting:

"Pure Life Unfolds"

"Breaking The Rules Of Heavy Metal"

"Diamanti"

"Black Is My Heart"

"Litany Of The Northern Lights"

"You Only Live Once"

"I The Loneliness"

"Codebreaker"

"The Night Before The End"

"Fairy Tales For The Stars"

"Let's Get Started"

"Follow Me"

"Pure Life Unfolds" video:

Temperance are:

Alessia Scolletti - vocals

Michele Guaitoli - vocals, piano

Marco Pastorino - vocals, guitar

Luca Negro - bass guitar

Alfonso Mocerino – drums

(Photo - Tim Tronckoe)