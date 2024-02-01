TEMPERANCE Unleash Official Music Video For "Full Of Memories"

Italian maestros of modern melodic/symphonic metal, Temperance, have unveiled a music video for their track, “Full Of Memories”, taken from their recent studio album, Hermitage - Daruma's Eyes Pt. 2, via Napalm Records. The album features stand-out performances by Arjen Lucassen (Ayreon), Fabienne Erni (Eluveitie, Illumishade), Laura Fella (Faun) and Alessandro Conti (Twilight Force).

In anticipation of their support for the upcoming "Nemesis AD European Tour" with label mates Serenity, which kicks off February 7 in Germany, Temperance have revealed an atmospheric official music video for “Full Of Memories” which captures the vulnerability of villain Anningan and the power of nature. Tickets are on sale now, so get them while they last to experience their unique live energy.

Singer Kristin Starkey says about “Full Of Memories”: “We now present to you the final single off of Hermitage - Daruma's Eyes Pt. 2, ‘Full Of Memories’. This track features Marco as the sole singer portraying the character Annigan who is having flashbacks of memories in his life. We are excited to promote Hermitage - Daruma's Eyes Pt. 2 on our upcoming European tour with Serenity! We can't wait to play tons of great shows for you - see you there!”

Expanding the lineup with the professional opera/metal singer and vocal coach Kristin Starkey, the essence of charismatic singer Michele Guaitoli (Visions of Atlantis) and mastermind singer/guitarist Marco Pastorino (Serenity) reaches a higher level. Guest musicians like Arjen Lucassen (Ayreon), Fabienne Erni (Eluveitie, Illumishade), Laura Fella (Faun) and Alessandro Conti (Twilight Force) complement the exciting journey. Diving into the stunning story of the album, fans can also order the limited Hermitage book, written by Marco Pastorino.

Catapulted into another era by finding the Japanese doll, Daruma, protagonist Viktor wakes up in a magical village called Hermitage, exploring its secrets track by track. Getting into a fight between the siblings Anningan and Irin, only Viktor’s destiny is the key to their conflict. “Welcome To Hermitage” presents the magical world of Hermitage with fairytale-like flutes, twinkling chime elements, and the vocal arrangements of singers Fabienne Erni (Eluveitie, Illumishade) and Laura Fella (Faun). “No Return” glances with the band's characteristic sing-along refrain and operatic fragments while the track “Join Me” ranges from marvelous vocal harmonies to grand compositions. The spellbinding “Darkness is just a Drawing” and uplifting “Full Of Memories” gather the atmosphere of Hermitage - Daruma's Eyes Pt. 2 once again, before “Cliff” closes the album with rising melodies, epic orchestration arrangements, and inimitable vocal spotlights. The concept album was produced by Temperance guitarist and singer Marco Pastorino and mixed and mastered by Simone Mularoni (Luca Turilli, Michael Romeo, Twilight Force) at Domination Studio in San Marino. Come explore Viktor’s legacy.

Tracklisting:

"Daruma"

"Glorious"

"A Hero Reborn"

"Welcome To Hermitage"

"No Return"

"In Search Of Gold"

"Join Me"

"Trust No One But You"

"Darkness Is Just A Drawing"

"Into The Void"

"Brand New Start"

"Where We Belong"

"Full Of Memories"

"Cliff"

Temperance are:

Kristin Starkey - Vocals

Michele Guaitoli - Vocals

Marco Pastorino - Guitars & Vocals

Luca Negro - Bass Guitar

Marco Sacchetto - Drums

(Photo - Andrea Falaschi)