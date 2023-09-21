TEMPERANCE Unveils Lyric Video For New Single "No Return"

Italian maestros of modern melodic/symphonic metal, Temperance, have revealed a lyric video for their single, “No Return”, cut from their concept album, Hermitage - Daruma's Eyes Pt. 2, out October 20 via Napalm Records.

Immediately catching on with an energetic upbeat, “No Return” gleams with the band's top-notch sing-along refrain and operatic fragments. Underlined by the captivating rhythm of the orchestration and drums, the song comes along with a magical lyric video that visualizes a new chapter of the story.

Introducing the band’s new lineup with further festival appearances this autumn, Temperance is looking forward to joining Serenity’s Nemesis AD European tour in spring 2024.

Singer and guitarist Marco Pastorino on “No Return”: "After the opening track of the album, ‘Daruma’, we decided to give you something from the middle of the story. You will discover some details about Viktor's journey, the main character of Hermitage plus one of the best vocal performances of Kristin Starkey."

Watch the official music video for “No Return”:

Expanding the lineup with the professional opera/metal singer and vocal coach Kristin Starkey, the essence of charismatic singer Michele Guaitoli (Visions of Atlantis) and mastermind singer/guitarist Marco Pastorino (Serenity) reaches a higher level. Guest musicians like Arjen Lucassen (Ayreon), Fabienne Erni (Eluveitie, Illumishade), Laura Fella (Faun) and Alessandro Conti (Twilight Force) complement the exciting journey. Diving into the stunning story of the album, fans can also order the limited Hermitage book, written by Marco Pastorino.

Catapulted into another era by finding the Japanese doll, Daruma, protagonist Viktor wakes up in a magical village called Hermitage, exploring its secrets track by track. Getting into a fight between the siblings Anningan and Irin, only Viktor’s destiny is the key to their conflict. “Welcome To Hermitage” presents the magical world of Hermitage with fairytale-like flutes, twinkling chime elements, and the vocal arrangements of singers Fabienne Erni (Eluveitie, Illumishade) and Laura Fella (Faun). “No Return” glances with the band's characteristic sing-along refrain and operatic fragments while the track “Join Me” ranges from marvelous vocal harmonies to grand compositions. The spellbinding “Darkness is just a Drawing” and uplifting “Full Of Memories” gather the atmosphere of Hermitage - Daruma's Eyes Pt. 2 once again, before “Cliff” closes the album with rising melodies, epic orchestration arrangements, and inimitable vocal spotlights. The concept album was produced by Temperance guitarist and singer Marco Pastorino and mixed and mastered by Simone Mularoni (Luca Turilli, Michael Romeo, Twilight Force) at Domination Studio in San Marino. Come explore Viktor’s legacy.

Hermitage - Daruma's Eyes Pt. 2 will be available in the following formats:

- 2LP Gatefold Solid Red - ltd. to 300 copies worldwide

- 1CD Digipak

- Digital Album

Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"Daruma"

"Glorious"

"A Hero Reborn"

"Welcome To Hermitage"

"No Return"

"In Search Of Gold"

"Join Me"

"Trust No One But You"

"Darkness Is Just A Drawing"

"Into The Void"

"Brand New Start"

"Where We Belong"

"Full Of Memories"

"Cliff"

"Daruma" video:

Temperance are:

Kristin Starkey - Vocals

Michele Guaitoli - Vocals

Marco Pastorino - Guitars & Vocals

Luca Negro - Bass Guitar

Marco Sacchetto - Drums

(Photo - Andrea Falaschi)