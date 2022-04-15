TEMPLE BALLS Issue New Single, Video “Strike Like A Cobra”
April 15, 2022, 35 minutes ago
Finnish hard rockers Temple Balls have released a brand new single, “Strike Like A Cobra”. The song was recorded during the band's ongoing sessions for their next studio album, currently being worked on with producer Jona Tee (H.E.A.T., New Horizon, Crowne).
The band will be taking a break from recording to hit the road this May with H.E.A.T.
Dates:
May
12 – Trier, Germany – Mergener Hof
13 – Rotterdam, Netherlands – Baroeg
14 – Bochum, Germany – Rockpalast
15 – Colmar, France – Le Grillen
17 – Paris, France – Nouveau Casino
18 – Lyon, France – Rock n’ Eat
20 – Madrid, Spain – Mon Live
21 – Burgos, Spain – Anden 56
22 – Barcelona, Spain – Razzmatazz 2
24 – Milano, Italy – Legend Club
25 – Pratteln, Switzerland – Z7
26 – Munich, Germany – Backstage
28 – Geraardsbergen, Belgium – Wildfest
29 – Hamburg, Germany – Knus
(Photo – Teemu Halmetoja)