TEMPLE BALLS Issue New Single, Video “Strike Like A Cobra”

Finnish hard rockers Temple Balls have released a brand new single, “Strike Like A Cobra”. The song was recorded during the band's ongoing sessions for their next studio album, currently being worked on with producer Jona Tee (H.E.A.T., New Horizon, Crowne).

The band will be taking a break from recording to hit the road this May with H.E.A.T.

Dates:

May

12 – Trier, Germany – Mergener Hof

13 – Rotterdam, Netherlands – Baroeg

14 – Bochum, Germany – Rockpalast

15 – Colmar, France – Le Grillen

17 – Paris, France – Nouveau Casino

18 – Lyon, France – Rock n’ Eat

20 – Madrid, Spain – Mon Live

21 – Burgos, Spain – Anden 56

22 – Barcelona, Spain – Razzmatazz 2

24 – Milano, Italy – Legend Club

25 – Pratteln, Switzerland – Z7

26 – Munich, Germany – Backstage

28 – Geraardsbergen, Belgium – Wildfest

29 – Hamburg, Germany – Knus

(Photo – Teemu Halmetoja)