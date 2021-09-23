TEMPLE BALLS Release Live Studio Session Video For "Heart Of A Warrior"

Frontiers Music Srl released the third album and label debut from Temple Balls, Pyromide, back in April. In this live studio session video, the band perform the song, "Heart Of A Warrior":

Temple Balls are an energetic hard rock band from Finland. Pyromide, their Frontiers debut and third album overall, is a tour de force of melodic hard rock that sees the band pushing themselves onto the world stage. Produced by none other than Jona Tee (H.E.A.T.), Pyromide is a tour-de-force of hooks, powerful rhythms, and anthemic rock ‘n roll like it was meant to be played.

Tracklisting:

"Thunder From The North"

"Long Ways, Long Lies"

"T.O.T.C."

"Fallen Youth"

"Bad Bad Bad"

"What Is Dead Never Dies"

"Unholy Night"

"Heart Of A Warrior"

"You Better Run"

"If Only I Could"

"Something To Die For"

"T.O.T.C." video:

"Thunder From The North" video:

Lineup:

Arde Teronen - Vocals

Jimi Välikangas - Bass

Jiri Paavonaho - Guitar

Niko Vuorela - Guitar

Antti Hissa - Drums