TEMPLE BALLS Release New Single "Distorted Emotions" (Live) + Visualizer; Avalanche Deluxe Available Digitally In November

Finland rockers, Temple Balls, are thrilled to share their new single, “Distorted Emotions" (Live) which is accompanied by a visualizer, out now via Frontiers Music Srl. The track anticipates the release of the deluxe edition of their latest album, Avalanche, available digitally on November 1.

The band is also gearing up for their first UK headlining tour, starting on November 1 in Crumlin, and wrapping up on November 10 in Edinburgh, with support from Straight For The Sun.

Temple Balls share their excitement for the release and for the upcoming tour: “Hard rock is best experienced live. We will soon begin our very first UK tour and to celebrate that we wanted to release a live track. We found this live from Enormodome from the depths of our archives. We sent it to our trusted producer Jona Tee to give it a little pepper for the sound. We hope you’ll enjoy it while waiting for our next album!”

Temple Balls are:

Arde Teronen – Vocals

Jimi Välikangas – Bass

Jiri Paavonaho – Guitar

Niko Vuorela – Guitar

Antti Hissa – Drums