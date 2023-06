Finnish rockers Temple Balls have issued a new single and video, "No Reason".

According to the band, "When Pyromide was released, we were a bit worried about how we could top this beast of an album. Halfway through the writing process of the new album, that feeling was gone. We couldn't be more thrilled to release this killer album! If our new single, ‘No Reason’, doesn't make you nod your head, nothing will!”