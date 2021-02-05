TEMPLE BALLS To Release Pyromide Album In April; "Thunder From The North" Video Streaming

Frontiers Music Srl announces the release of the upcoming third album, and label debut, from Temple Balls, Pyromide, on April 16. The hard rockin' Finnish band is ready to take the world by storm and today, they have fired their latest salvo with the new single and video, "Thunder From The North". Watch the clip below. Pre-order/save Pyromide here.

Temple Balls are an energetic hard rock band from Finland. Pyromide, their Frontiers debut and third album overall, is a tour de force of melodic hard rock that sees the band pushing themselves onto the world stage. Produced by none other than Jona Tee (H.E.A.T.), Pyromide is a tour-de-force of hooks, powerful rhythms, and anthemic rock ‘n roll like it was meant to be played.

"Yet again, a huge amount of blood, sweat and tears were poured into the magic pot of hard rock and heavy metal. We are thrilled to release this whole package for you to listen to. They say 'third time's the charm' . We think that Pyromide verifies it brilliantly. We truly wish you enjoy it as much as we do! Cheers everyone," says the band.

Producer Jona Tee chimes in, "I have had the pleasure of working with Temple Balls on all of their albums. First one as a musician and the latest two as producer and songwriter. Let me tell you this, these dudes love their heavy metal. I get educated in the ancient ways of Finnish rock every time I cross the Baltic Sea. I’m happy to call these crazy bastards my friends and I think Pyromide is a heavy metal classic and Temple Balls strongest album to date."

Tracklisting:

"Thunder From The North"

"Long Ways, Long Lies"

"T.O.T.C."

"Fallen Youth"

"Bad Bad Bad"

"What Is Dead Never Dies"

"Unholy Night"

"Heart Of A Warrior"

"You Better Run"

"If Only I Could"

"Something To Die For"

"Thunder From The North" video:

Lineup:

Arde Teronen - Vocals

Jimi Välikangas - Bass

Jiri Paavonaho - Guitar

Niko Vuorela - Guitar

Antti Hissa - Drums