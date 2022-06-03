TEMPLE OF VOID - Summoning The Slayer Out Now; Full Stream Available

Detroit death-doom force Temple Of Void’s Relapse debut, Summoning The Slayer, is out now. Listen on all streaming services and via the YouTube video below:

The Michigan-based quintet featuring Alex Awn (guitars), Don Durr (guitars), Mike Erdody (vocals), Jason Pearce (drums), and Brent Satterly (bass), hunkered down during the last two years, expanding upon their brand of fusty, artfully brutish death-doom with equal parts process and imagination. The outcome is an album that feels massive yet sepulchral, exploratory yet distinguishable—as if crafted deep below and inspired by all the things (mentally and physically) that come with their subterranean endeavor. Summoning The Slayer creepily evolves Temple Of Void.

Produced, mixed, and mastered by Arthur Rizk (Power Trip, Sumerlands, Candy), Summoning The Slayer pairs long-time influences and a bevy of non-metal vectors into hulking columns of heavy and desolation. Focus tracks “Deathtouch”, “Hex, Curse, & Conjuration” and “The Transcending Horror” showcases Temple Of Void’s death-doom at its heights and their massive, crushing lows. But the group’s fourth album is more than that. The album’s capper, “Dissolution”, is one example of the Detroiters stretching out, the song’s ‘70s rock/singer-songwriter motifs hitting The Moody Blues and Nick Drake hard. Lyrically, Summoning The Slayer eschews commonplace horror tropes with a deeper, broader psychological discussion of the self. Temple Of Void’s ultimate death-doom metal journey is now complete.

Summoning The Slayer is out on LP/CD/CS/Digital. Physical orders via Relapse.com are available here. Digital downloads/streaming at this location.

Tracklisting:

"Behind The Eye"

"Deathtouch"

"Engulfed"

"A Sequence Of Rot"

"Hex, Curse, & Conjuration"

"The Transcending Horror"

"Dissolution"

“Hex, Curse, & Conjuration”:

"Deathtouch" video:

(Photo - Brian Sheehan)