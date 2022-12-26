TEMTRIS Release Khaos Divine Artwork, Tracklist, And Teaser

Temtris has revealed the cover art, tracklist, and video teaser of their upcoming new album Khaos Divine, which will be released on March 17th, 2023 through WormHoleDeath Records.

Khaos Divine is a stunning, modern metal concept album, which plunges the listener into a tale of a dark and troubled dystopian city where a new world order has taken hold of its population with the offer of a chance to live an almost eternal life but at the cost of freedom.

This album is full of emotionally-charged songs, with catchy guitar riffs, memorable melodies, and choruses which are characterized by the trademark twin guitar harmonies that define this band's distinctive sound. Driven by a powerful and energetic rhythm section and soaring power metal vocals, Temtris leads you through this musical journey of salvation, betrayal, and the loss of all hope.

Temtris introduces you to the strong female character of the story Ember on their album cover, giving you a taste of what’s to come in this powerful modern tale.

Tracklisting:

"The Grand Design"

"Khaos Divine"

"Eternal Death Machine"

"Dreams Or Reality"

"The Lies Become The Truth"

"The Path"

"Revenge"

"Evolution Of Hate"

"Ground Zero"

In 2023, the Temtris crew will be bringing this story to life as they tour through Australia and internationally… stay tuned for tour dates soon.

Temtris are:

Genevieve Rodda - vocals

Anthony Fox - guitar

Nadi Norouzian - guitar

Nicholas Bolin - drums

Vane Danov - bass