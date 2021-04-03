TEMTRIS Release “Ritual Warfare” Lyric Video

“Ritual Warfare” is a track taken from Temtris' upcoming album, due for release on April 30th via Wormholedeath.

Temtris combines the best elements of heavy metal and brings them to life with a modern feel. “Ritual Warfare” delivers powerful and soaring vocals, twin guitar harmonies, blazing solos and a crushing rhythm section that drives a catchy chorus, leaving you hungry for more.

Ritual Warfare features the outstanding musicianship and songwriting skills that Temtris deliver with every album. With eight blazing tracks, over 45 minutes, full of catchy riffs and choruses, dynamic and dominant rhythm sections, and powerful vocals that set this band apart from any other. Ritual Warfare, with its Aztec themed artwork, is the complete heavy metal indulgence.

Tracklisting:

"Race To The End"

"One For All"

"Seven Sins Of Man"

"Forever"

"Ritual Warfare"

"Tempus Aeturnum"

"Erased"

"Always United"

"Forever":

Album Teaser:

(Photo by MickG Photograpy and ISR Photography)