TEN To Release Here Be Monsters Album In February; "Fearless" Single Streaming

UK hard rock stalwarts, Ten, used the downtime during the worldwide pandemic to work on not one, but two new albums. The first album to be released, Here Be Monsters, will land on February 18. A new single, 'Fearless" is out today. Listen to "Fearless" below, and pre-order/save Here Be Monsters on CD/LP/Digital here.

Following the success of the recent string of albums, from Albion to Illuminati, Hughes is joined once again by guitarists Dann Rosingana, Steve Grocott and John Halliwell along with bass player Steve McKenna, and keyboard maestro Darrel Treece-Birch. Drums on the album have been handled by Markus Kullman (Sinner, Glenn Hughes, Voodoo Circle). Ten continue to raise the musical bar higher for themselves, a goal they push on every release. Stunning guitar work, rich keyboards, excellent bass and drum interplay along with Hughes’ rich vocals are the order of the day here.

Here Be Monsters was produced by Gary Hughes and mixed and mastered by Dennis Ward. Ten’s longstanding professional association with Dennis has been ongoing since he mixed their 2011 album, Stormwarning and has always guaranteed albums with stunning sound and production

Fans should note that there are no ties between this and the next album, ie. Here Be Monsters is not a "Part One" or anything of this nature. The band has simply crafted two high quality releases and decided to put them out separately, in a fashion not too dissimilar to what happened to the amazing first two records which were recorded one after the other in a very short period of time.

Ten have an outstanding history of releases in their storied and revered catalog. Starting out as a sort of solo project built around singer and songwriter Gary Hughes, Ten found their audience playing a hard rock sound influenced by such giants as UFO, Thin Lizzy, Magnum, Giant, and Whitesnake in a time when playing this particular sound was considered ommericial suicide. The band's early records such as The Name Of The Rose, The Robe, Spellbound, and Babylon established the band as mainstays in the melodic hard rock genre, which has continued throughout their now 26 year career over the course of 14 studio albums.

Tracklisting:

"Fearless"

"Chapter And Psalm"

"Hurricane"

"Strangers On A Distant Shore"

"The Dream That Fell To Earth"

"The Miracle Of Life"

"Immaculate Friends"

"Anything You Want"

"Follow Me Into The Fire"

"The Longest Time"

"Fearless":

Lineup:

Gary Hughes - Vocals

Dann Rosingana - Guitars

Steve Grocott - Guitars

Darrel Treece-Birch - Keyboards

Steve McKenna - Bass

Special Guest: Markus Kullman - Drums