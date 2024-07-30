Ten Unforgettable PANTERA Moments (Video)

Loudwire has shared another compilation video, this time highlighting Pantera and 10 unforgettable moments in their career.

Pantera - comprised of vocalist Phil Anselmo, bassist Rex Brown, guitarist Zakk Wylde (Ozzy Osbourne, Black Label Society), and drummer Charlie Benante (Anthrax) - have announced an early 2025 European tour.

Says the band: "Guess what, Europe? We are coming for you! See you in early 2025. Our artist presale starts tomorrow (6/25) at 10 AM, CET. Sign up to get updates on our website."

Public On-Sale: Friday, June 28 at 10 AM, CET Links to purchase tickets will be live on Pantera.com/tour.

January

21 - Helsinki, Finland - Ice Hall

23 - Stockholm, Sweden - Hovet

24 - Oslo, Norway - Spektrum

26 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Royal Arena

28 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - AFAS Live

31 - Ljubljana, Slovenia - Arena Stožice

February

1 - Ostrava, Czech Republic - Ostravar Aréna

3 - Budapest, Hungary - Budapest Arena

4 - Kraków, Poland - Tauron Arena

6 - Hamburg, Germany - Sporthalle

7 - Berlin, Germany - Max-Schmeling-Halle

9 - Düsseldorf, Germany - Mitsubishi Electric Halle

10 - Brussels, Belgium - Forest National

12 - Bologna, Italy - Unipol Arena

13 - Zürich, Switzerland - Hallenstadion

15 - Paris, France - Adidas Arena

The band previously announced a string of UK / Ireland dates in February 2025.

February 2025

18 - Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro

19 - Leeds, UK - First Direct Arena

21 - Dublin, IE - 3Arena

23 - Birmingham, UK - Resorts World Arena

25 - London, UK - OVO Arena Wembley

2024 Pantera dates:

July

6 - Rock Fest - Barcelona, Spain

August

2 - Gilette Stadium - Foxborough, MA (with Metallica)

9 - Soldier Field - Chicago, IL (with Metallica)

16 - US Bank Stadium - Minneapolis, MN (with Metallica)

23 - Commonweath Stadium - Edmonton, AB (with Metallica)

30 - Lumen Field - Seattle, WA (with Metallica)

October

10 - Aftershock Festival - Sacramento, CA