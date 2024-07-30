Ten Unforgettable PANTERA Moments (Video)

July 30, 2024, 27 minutes ago

news pantera heavy metal

Ten Unforgettable PANTERA Moments (Video)

Loudwire has shared another compilation video, this time highlighting Pantera and 10 unforgettable moments in their career. 

Pantera - comprised of vocalist Phil Anselmo, bassist Rex Brown, guitarist Zakk Wylde (Ozzy Osbourne, Black Label Society), and drummer Charlie Benante (Anthrax) - have announced an early 2025 European tour.

Says the band: "Guess what, Europe? We are coming for you! See you in early 2025. Our artist presale starts tomorrow (6/25) at 10 AM, CET. Sign up to get updates on our website."

Public On-Sale: Friday, June 28 at 10 AM, CET Links to purchase tickets will be live on Pantera.com/tour.

Dates:

January
21 - Helsinki, Finland - Ice Hall
23 - Stockholm, Sweden - Hovet
24 - Oslo, Norway - Spektrum
26 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Royal Arena
28 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - AFAS Live
31 - Ljubljana, Slovenia - Arena Stožice

February
1 - Ostrava, Czech Republic - Ostravar Aréna
3 - Budapest, Hungary - Budapest Arena
4 - Kraków, Poland - Tauron Arena
6 - Hamburg, Germany - Sporthalle
7 - Berlin, Germany - Max-Schmeling-Halle
9 - Düsseldorf, Germany - Mitsubishi Electric Halle
10 - Brussels, Belgium - Forest National
12 - Bologna, Italy - Unipol Arena
13 - Zürich, Switzerland - Hallenstadion
15 - Paris, France - Adidas Arena

The band previously announced a string of UK / Ireland dates in February 2025.

Dates:

February 2025
18 - Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro
19 - Leeds, UK - First Direct Arena
21 - Dublin, IE - 3Arena
23 - Birmingham, UK - Resorts World Arena
25 - London, UK - OVO Arena Wembley

2024 Pantera dates:

July
6 - Rock Fest - Barcelona, Spain

August
2 - Gilette Stadium - Foxborough, MA (with Metallica)
9 - Soldier Field - Chicago, IL (with Metallica)
16 - US Bank Stadium - Minneapolis, MN (with Metallica)
23 - Commonweath Stadium - Edmonton, AB (with Metallica)
30 - Lumen Field - Seattle, WA (with Metallica)

October
10 - Aftershock Festival - Sacramento, CA



Latest Reviews

Partner Resources