TERAMAZE Debut Music Video For New Single "Standing Ovation"

One of Melbourne's most intriguing progressive metal bands, Teramaze, has revealed the first single, "Standing Ovation", from their upcoming 11th full-length album, Eli: A Wonderful Fall From Grace, set for release on May 24 via Wells Music. Pre-order the album here, and watch the video below.

Says the band: "'Standing Ovation' sounds like a thrilling anthem, capturing the excitement and energy of Eli's journey to stardom. With its dynamic guitar riffs/solos and powerful vocal melodies, its a standout track within the story. It encapsulates the pivotal moment when Eli steps into the spotlight and commands the stage, earning the adoration of the crowd with his talent and charisma. It's the kind of song that leaves a lasting impression and perfectly complements Eli's rise to fame in the narrative."

Eli: A Wonderful Fall From Grace is a concept album that finishes the trilogy of their Halo storyline, following 2015's Her Halo and 2021's Sorella Minore.

Commenting on the album's thematic direction, the band states: "We began with a story of betrayal, love, and wonder told through the album Her Halo. We continued that tale through to a climactic finish with the epic suite Sorella Minore. And now, we have finally brought to you the third instalment of the Halo Saga, to bring the whole story together. We take you not forward in time, but to the very beginning...

“Eli - A Wonderful Fall from Grace takes us to A Place Called Halo, the circus where it all began in the height of it's popularity. Eli, a shipwreck survivor discovers the travelling tented landscape, and becomes the star attraction... but at a terrible price.

“Along with a full length concept album, we finally release the short story that sparked this spell binding concept all those years ago.

“Every story has a beginning, and so is Eli - A Wonderful Fall from Grace."

Tracklisting:

“A Place Called Halo”

“The Will Of Eli”

“Step Right Up”

“I Mantissa”

“Madam Roma”

“Standing Ovation”

“Hands Are Tied”

“A Wonderful Fall From Grace”

Teaser: