TERAMAZE Detail Forthcoming Album Eli: A Wonderful Fall From Grace

One of Australia's most creative and prolific progressive metal acts Teramaze continues to push their craft and the entire genre forward into the furthest realms of innovative sound.

Today, Teramaze returns to announce the next chapter in their fabled story, with the unveiling of details surrounding their awaited 11th full-length album, Eli: A Wonderful Fall From Grace, that's set for release on May 24 via Wells Music.

Eli: A Wonderful Fall From Grace is a concept album that finishes the trilogy of their Halo storyline, following 2015's Her Halo and 2021's Sorella Minore.

Commenting on the album's thematic direction, the band states:

"We began with a story of betrayal, love, and wonder told through the album Her Halo. We continued that tale through to a climactic finish with the epic suite Sorella Minore. And now, we have finally brought to you the third instalment of the Halo Saga, to bring the whole story together. We take you not forward in time, but to the very beginning...

“Eli - A Wonderful Fall from Grace takes us to A Place Called Halo, the circus where it all began in the height of it's popularity. Eli, a shipwreck survivor discovers the travelling tented landscape, and becomes the star attraction... but at a terrible price.

“Along with a full length concept album, we finally release the short story that sparked this spell binding concept all those years ago.

“Every story has a beginning, and so is Eli - A Wonderful Fall from Grace."

New music will be revealed in the coming month.

Tracklisting:

“A Place Called Halo”

“The Will Of Eli”

“Step Right Up”

“I Mantissa”

“Madam Roma”

“Standing Ovation”

“Hands Are Tied”

“A Wonderful Fall From Grace”

Teaser: