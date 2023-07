Melbourne, Australia-based progressive metal band, Teramaze, performed at Barwon Club Hotel in Geelong, Australia on July 22. You can now watch video of the band's full set, recorded by Mick (Vendetta) Kee. Check it out below.

Setlist:

"Battle"

"Sleeping Man"

"Jackie Seth"

"The Heist"

"Navigate In Solitude"

"Shadows" (Tony Paulo on drums)

"And the Beauty They Perceive"

"Her Halo"