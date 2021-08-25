TERAMAZE – New Single “Jackie Seth” Streaming

Australian progressive metal band, Teramaze, fronted by guitarist and band founder Dean Wells, along side Chris Zoupa, Andrew Cameron and Nick Ross, will release their new album, And The Beauty They Perceive, via the band’s own label Wells Music on October 5. New single, "Jackie Seth", is streaming below.

Vocalist/guitarist Dean Wells comments on “Jackie Seth”: “We really wanted to release a track that is full of energy and something that makes you wanna move in a time when we have all been locked in our house's like prisoners.”

Says Wells about the album: "This is our third album released in under 12 months, and our ninth studio album as a band, I truly believe it's one of our greatest yet."

Chris Zoupa adds: ""When writing ATBTP, we wanted the album to be 9 killer tracks that combined all the elements of technicality, emotion, orchestration and catchiness that can be found across every Teramaze album through the years. I think we comfortably achieved that, and all Teramaze fans are really going to dig this album!"

Tracklisting:

"And The Beauty They Perceive"

"Jackie Seth"

"Untide"

"Modern Living Space"

"Blood Of Fools"

"Waves"

"Son Rise"

"Search For The Unimaginable"

"Head Of The King"

"Jackie Seth" video:

(Photo - Karina Wells)