TERAMAZE Release "For The Thrill" Music Video

Melbourne, Australia-based progressive metal band Teramaze have released the third single, "For The Thrill", from their forthcoming 10th album, Flight Of The Wounded. The single will be released through Wells Music and will be available for purchase and streaming on October 6. A music video for the track can be viewed below.

Lead singer, guitarist and songwriter Dean Wells commented on the single by saying: “This song came together super fast. We were throwing some riffs, keys and grooves back and forth as we usually do, and things just happened to click. After we’d finished demoing it, me and the guys knew it would be one of the main singles for the next album… it just felt super fun and catchy. Without giving too much away, I wanted to write a song about standing you ground and backing your convictions, even if it makes you the scapegoat or a loner. “Stick to your guns”, without being too cheesy. As a band we like to write music from a place of hope, healing and self belief.”

Flight Of The Wounded will be released independently in early October 2022, via Wells Music. Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"Flight Of The Wounded"

"Gold"

"The Thieves Are Out"

"Until The Lights"

"Ticket To The Next Apocalypse"

"For The Thrill"

"Dangerous Me"

"Battle"

"In The Ruins Of Angels"

"The Thieves Are Out" video:

"Gold" lyric video:

Teramaze’s lineup is as follows:

Dean Wells (Vocals & Guitar)

Chris Zoupa (Guitar)

Andrew Cameron (Bass)

Nick Ross (Drums)