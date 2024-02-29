TERAMAZE Release Guitar Playthrough Video For New Digital Track "Perfect World"

Melbourne, Australia-based progressive metal band, Teramaze, recently released their new digital track, "Perfect World". Today, the band share a guitar playthrough for the song. Watch below

Watch the official video for "Perfect World" below, and download the single here.

Says the band, "'Perfect World' combines the fun, exciting side of 80s metal and rock with the modern riffage and vocal production that Teramaze is best known for. "Perfect World" delivers a punch to the gut with it's over charged lightning solos and thunderous riffs, followed by an uppercut of incredible vocals that will knock you out cold. We don't hold back with this track, and we have more to come very soon!"

Says guitarist/vocalist Dean Wells: "'Perfect World' was alot of fun to write and record and we knew we had something pretty special half way through the process. We thought it really needed an energetic fun music video to complement it, and this is what we came up with. 'Perfect World' is a blend of our halo type sound with a fusion of our more recent albums and I think our fans old and new should really love this track!"

Lineup:

Dean Wells - Guitars / Vocals

Nathan Peachey - Vocals

Andrew Cameron - Bass Guitar

Chris Zoupa - Guitars

Nick Ross - Drums