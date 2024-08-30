TERAMAZE Release "Her Halo" (Acoustic Version); Visualizer

One of Melbourne's most intriguing progressive metal bands, Teramaze, have released a visualizer for "Her Halo" (Acoustic Version), featured on their upcoming release, Teracoustic Sessions / Volume 1. Watch the clip below.

Announcing Teracoustic Sessions / Volume 1, the band stated: "Introducing Teracoustic Sessions Volume 1, the brand-new acoustic album from Teramaze that promises a fresh and intimate listening experience. In this special release, Dean and Nathan have carefully selected nine standout tracks from our extensive catalogue and reimagined them in their purest form. Stripped down to just acoustic guitar and vocals, this collection offers a raw and unembellished take on our music—no frills, no effects, just the essence of Teramaze.

"The result is a collection that’s not only a testament to the strength of our songwriting but also something you can enjoy with family and friends who may not be familiar with our usual sound. We're thrilled with how these tracks have come together, and we believe you will be too. Teracoustic Sessions Volume 1 invites you to experience Teramaze like never before, in an intimate and personal way that highlights the beauty and emotion of our music."

Due for release on September 27, you can pre-order Teracoustic Sessions / Volume 1 here.