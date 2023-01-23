TERAMAZE Release Music Video For Cover Of PHIL COLLINS & PHILIP BAILEY Classic "Easy Lover"; Vocalist NATHAN PEACHEY Returns

Melbourne, Australia-based progressive metal band, Teramaze, have released a cover of the Phil Collins and Philip Bailey hit, "Easy Lover". A music video for the song can be viewed below.

The band also wish to welcome back Nathan Peachey, who was the vocalist on their critically acclaimed 2015 album, Her Halo.

Says Nathan: "It started as a random video I heard playing ‘Easy Lover’ and told Dean about. We got hooked on it and both thought would be fun to cover. Working in the studio with Dean again, as well as us doing the music video for the song made us both realise that we have amazing chemistry and work really well together. It was a fairly easy decision to come back into the Teramaze fold."

Says founder/guitarist/vocalist Dean Wells: "I have always loved this song and thought it would be fun to do something upbeat and light with Nathan. The cover itself turned out great and led to having Nathan join us, once again as a full-time member of the band. Now that we have 2 vocalists, we can cover our whole discography and have another weapon in our arsenal moving forward. We are really excited with the current line up and the addition of Nathan and are looking forward to what the future holds.”