TERAMAZE Release Official Live Video For "The Heist"

Melbourne, Australia-based progressive metal band, Teramaze, have released a video for "The Heist", featured on the band's new DVD/CD, Live At 170 Russell, released back in October. Watch the clip below.

A message states: "We thought we'd start the year off with another live video and the final track to be released digitally online to wet the lips of our fans for what we have install for them in 2024. We have worked extremely hard on a massive body of music, some that sounds like the older stuff and a lot of newer music as well, amongst that maybe something that a lot of our loyal fans have been asking and hoping for from Teramaze for awhile... 2024 is the year of the maze."

Order Live At 170 Russell here.

Tracklisting:

"From Saviour To Assassin"

"Transhumanist"

"Untide"

"Jackie Seth"

"The Heist"

"Sleeping Man"

"Take Your Shot"

"Battle"

"Untide" video:

"Jackie Seth" video: