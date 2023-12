Melbourne, Australia-based progressive metal band, Teramaze, have released a video for "Untide", featured on the band's new DVD/CD, Live At 170 Russell, released back in October. Watch the clip below, and order the title here.

Tracklisting:

"From Saviour To Assassin"

"Transhumanist"

"Untide"

"Jackie Seth"

"The Heist"

"Sleeping Man"

"Take Your Shot"

"Battle"

"Untide" video:

"Jackie Seth" video: