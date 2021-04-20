TERAMAZE Release Visualizer For New Single "Stone"

Australian progressive metal band Teramaze, fronted by guitarist and band founder Dean Wells, along side Chris Zoupa, Andrew Cameron and Nick Ross, have released a visualiser for the new song “Stone“, taken from their new album Sorella Minore, out on May 11 via the band’s own label Wells Music. Watch below.

Sorella Minore can be pre-ordered here

Tracklisting:

"Sorella Minore"

"Stone"

"Take Your Shot"

"Between These Shadows"

"Stone" visualizer:

Between These Shadows" video: