TERAMAZE's DEAN WELLS Shows How To Play Guitar Solo From "Flight Of The Wounded"; Video

In the new video below, Dean Wells of Melbourne, Australia-based progressive metal band, Teramaze, shows how to play the guitar solo from "Flight Of The Wounded", the title track of the band's 2022 album.

Teramaze released their new album, Dalla Volta, back in April via Wells Music. The album will be available on July 7 in North American through Screaming Crow Records. Pre-order the album here.

The album features not only new songs, but also reimagined versions of some of their classics. Dalla Volta blend together old and new sounds to create something truly unique. You'll be transported to another dimension with their mind-bending riffs and complex time signatures.

Tracklisting:

"Navigate In Solitude"

"Chaos In The Way"

"These Crystal Walls"

"Shadows II" (Re-Imagined)

"The Heist"

"Waves" (Piano Version)

"Broken" (Piano Version)

"Weight of Humanity" (2017 Demo Version)

"From Saviour To Assassin" (2017 Demo Version)

"Fight or Flight" (2017 Demo Version)

"Are We Soldiers" (2017 Demo Version)

"Navigate In Solitude" video:

"Shadows II" video:

"Chaos In The Way" video: