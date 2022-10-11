TERAMAZE Streaming New Song "Dangerous Me"; Flight Of The Wounded Album Out Now

Melbourne, Australia-based progressive metal band, Teramaze, are streaming "Dangerous Me", featured on their 10th album, Flight Of The Wounded, released independently via Wells Music. Order the album here, and listen to the song below.

Tracklisting:

"Flight Of The Wounded"

"Gold"

"The Thieves Are Out"

"Until The Lights"

"Ticket To The Next Apocalypse"

"For The Thrill"

"Dangerous Me"

"Battle"

"In The Ruins Of Angels"

"Dangerous Me":

"For The Thrill" video:

"The Thieves Are Out" video:

"Gold" lyric video:

Teramaze’s lineup is as follows:

Dean Wells (Vocals & Guitar)

Chris Zoupa (Guitar)

Andrew Cameron (Bass)

Nick Ross (Drums)