TERAMAZE Streaming New Song "Take Your Shot"; Sorella Minore Album Out Now

Australian progressive metal band Teramaze, fronted by guitarist and band founder Dean Wells, along side Chris Zoupa, Andrew Cameron and Nick Ross, have released their new album, Sorella Minore, via the band’s own label Wells Music. Get it here, and listen to the song "Take Your Shot" below.

The album features four main vocalists, all hailing from Australia - including Dean Wells, Nathan Peachey, Silvio Massaro (Vanishing Point) and Jennifer Borg (Divine Ascension). Each vocalist added their own depth and unique flavours to each character in this instalment of the Her Halo story.

