TERAMAZE To Release Dalla Volta Album In April; "Chaos In The Way" Music Video Streaming

Melbourne, Australia-based progressive metal band, Teramaze, will release their new album, Dalla Volta, on April 27 via Wells Music. Pre-order the album here, and find a video for the single, "Chaos In The Way", below.

The album features not only new songs, but also reimagined versions of some of their classics. Dalla Volta blend together old and new sounds to create something truly unique. You'll be transported to another dimension with their mind-bending riffs and complex time signatures.

Tracklisting:

"Navigate In Solitude"

"Chaos In The Way"

"These Crystal Walls"

"Shadows II" (Re-Imagined)

"The Heist"

"Waves" (Piano Version)

"Broken" (Piano Version)

"Weight of Humanity" (2017 Demo Version)

"From Saviour To Assassin" (2017 Demo Version)

"Fight or Flight" (2017 Demo Version)

"Are We Soldiers" (2017 Demo Version)

"Chaos In The Way" video: