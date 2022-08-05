TERAMAZE To Release Flight Of The Wounded Album In October

Australian progressive metal band, Teramaze, will release their new album, Flight Of The Wounded, on October 6 worldwide via Wells Music. Early bird collector bundles available for pre-order here.

The last few years has seen Teramaze go into a prolific writing frenzy, boasting an amazing feat of releasing three full-length albums, in a 12 month period. The band is showing no signs of slowing down creatively, with frontman and head songwriter, Dean Wells announcing the band has finished their 10th album.

Wells goes on to say: “Flight Of The Wounded is our 10th album and is quite possibly our strongest body of work date. From start to finish, from track to track, there really is no filler.

Like everything we’ve ever released, on this album we have poured our everything into every song and left no stone unturned. I’ve always been meticulous about getting the mixes perfect and finding the right guitar and synth sounds. As a band, we always strive to make every song sound as good as it possibly can.

This album will also be my 4th where I am the band’s lead vocalist. I am always trying to 1 up myself from one album to the next. I definitely tried a few new approaches to writing and singing that I hadn’t on previous albums. I tried making my lyric deliveries as strong or as vulnerable as possible, as well as experimenting with the more gravely tones in my voice. I really pushed myself as vocalist and I think the fans will not be disappointed.

This album is like nothing we’ve release before. It’s going to be a really challenging album to sing live, but we can’t wait to actually tour this album, nationally and hopefully worldwide.”

Further details to follow.