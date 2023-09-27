TERAMAZE To Release Live At 170 Russell DVD/CD In October; "Jackie Seth" Video Streaming

Melbourne, Australia-based progressive metal band, Teramaze, will release their new DVD/CD, Live At 170 Russell, on October 27. Watch a video for "Jackie Seth" below, and pre-order the title here.

Says the band: "It was one of those opportunities that fell from the sky gift wrapped for us, all we had to do was seize the moment… As Avatar were making their way to Australia for the first time, an email was sent to us with an offer we couldn’t refuse. A three week notice to prepare a fast paced, high energy set that would ignite our home town crowd. We had such an amazing, top quality team working with us to make this live DVD a reality and we couldn’t be happier to share this long awaited moment with you. To all of you who couldn’t be there with us, we give you our full, uninterrupted live experience. Teramaze at 170 Russell."

Tracklisting:

"From Saviour To Assassin"

"Transhumanist"

"Untide"

"Jackie Seth"

"The Heist"

"Sleeping Man"

"Take Your Shot"

"Battle"

"Jackie Seth" video: