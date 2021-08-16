TERAMAZE To Release New Album, And The Beauty They Perceive, In October

Australian progressive metal band, Teramaze, fronted by guitarist and band founder Dean Wells, along side Chris Zoupa, Andrew Cameron and Nick Ross, will release their new album, And The Beauty They Perceive, via the band’s own label Wells Music on October 5.

Says Dean Wells: "This is our third album released in under 12 months, and our ninth studio album as a band, I truly believe it's one of our greatest yet."

Chris Zoupa adds: ""When writing ATBTP, we wanted the album to be 9 killer tracks that combined all the elements of technicality, emotion, orchestration and catchiness that can be found across every Teramaze album through the years. I think we comfortably achieved that, and all Teramaze fans are really going to dig this album!"

Tracklisting:

"And The Beauty They Perceive"

"Jackie Seth"

"Untide"

"Modern Living Space"

"Blood Of Fools"

"Waves"

"Son Rise"

"Search For The Unimaginable"

"Head Of The King"

(Photo - Karina Wells)