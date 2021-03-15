TERAMAZE To Release Sorella Minore Album In May; "Between These Shadows" Music Video Streaming

Australian progressive metal band, Teramaze, have released a video for "Between These Shadows", from the band's soon to be released new album, Sorella Minore, a sequel to their 2015 album, Her Halo.

"Between These Shadows" is a ballad dealing with separation, oppression and finding a light at the end of the tunnel.

Guitarist, Lead Singer Dean Wells states: “‘Between These Shadows’ was probably one of the hardest songs I’ve ever had to sing. Not just technically, but also from an emotional stand point. I had to dig really deep to infuse the right amount of emotion and frustration into the vocals to give the lyrics the delivery that they deserved. As a band, we’re really pleased and proud of the result and its one of my favourite Teramaze songs to date.”

Watch the new clip below.

Sorella Minore is set to be released on May 11 via Wells Music Worldwide. Pre-order here

Tracklisting:

"Sorella Minore"

"Stone"

"Take Your Shot"

"Between These Shadows"

Between These Shadows" video: