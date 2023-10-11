TERMINAL WEAPON To Release Debut Single Feat. TIM “RIPPER” OWENS On October 20

Terminal Weapon has announced their debut single, "Breathe," featuring none other than the legendary Tim "Ripper" Owens. Renowned for his powerhouse vocals with bands like Judas Priest, Iced Earth, and Yngwie Malmsteen, Tim "Ripper" Owens brings his iconic voice to this electrifying and captivating track. Mark your calendars for the official release on October 20, 2023, where you will be able to stream the track across major platforms such as Spotify, Apple Music, iTunes, YouTube Music, Tidal, and more.

Pre-save “Breathe” here.

Terminal Weapon is the brainchild of two accomplished musicians, Joe Sabatino and Frank Licastro. Their remarkable journey includes sharing the stage with music legends such as Paul Stanley (KISS), Lynch Mob, The Angels, The Screaming Jets, and Dave Evans (ACDC), among others. Their exceptional talents have earned them not one but two consecutive nominations for the Western Australian Music Industry Song of the Year in their respective category.

These accomplished artists have also graced prestigious festival stages, including a standout performance at Rocklahoma, where they shared the bill with iconic acts like Guns N’ Roses, Alice In Chains, Korn, Steel Panther, Ratt, and Cheap Trick. With a rich musical history and a commitment to delivering raw, unfiltered expressions through their music, Terminal Weapon is poised to make a significant impact on the music scene.

Stay tuned for an exhilarating fusion of creativity in Terminal Weapon's upcoming releases. Each track will feature acclaimed vocalists from around the world. The duo is dedicated to building a devoted and passionate fan base from the ground up, and your support is paramount in shaping their story.