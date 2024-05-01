TERRORIZER Plays First Comeback Show At SWR Barroselas Metalfest; Pro-Shot Footage Streaming

Drummer and founding member, Pete "Commando" Sandoval resurrected Terrorizer in August 2023. The new lineup includes his former Morbid Angel/current I Am Morbid bandmate David Vincent (bass, vocals), guitarist Richie Brown (Exmortus, The Absence, I Am Morbid) and singer Brian Werner (Ninety Three, ex-Vital Remains, ex-Monstrosity).

The band played its first comeback show on April 25 at Portugal’s SWR Barroselas Metalfest.

Terrorizer’s last full-length was Caustic Attack, released in October 2018 via The End Records.