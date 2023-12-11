TESLA Announce 2024 Las Vegas Takeover; Five House Of Blues Shows Scheduled In April

The legendary and iconic rock band, Tesla, have announced they are returning to House Of Blues Las Vegas inside Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in 2024 with their Tesla: The Las Vegas Takeover. Shows will be held on April 5, 6, 10, 12 and 13, 2024, and are scheduled to begin at 8:30 PM.

During this exclusive five day run of shows, Tesla will touch all sides of their unique discography including the heavier edge of electric songs like “Modern Day Cowboy”, “Hang Tough” and “Edison’s Medicine”, as well as their acoustic driven songs such as “Signs” and “Love Song” (two Top 10 Billboard charting hits). Die-hard fans from all over the world are headed to Las Vegas to witness Tesla, America’s blue collar rock band, during this special limited-time engagement. And Tesla is ready to rock and show fans an unforgettable time.

Tickets for Tesla: The Las Vegas Takeover at House of Blues Las Vegas go on sale to the public starting Friday, December 15 at 10 AM, PT. Tickets are available by visiting HouseofBlues.com/LasVegas, MandalayBay.com, Ticketmaster.com or by calling 702-632-7600.

Fan pre-sale tickets will be available beginning Tuesday, December 12 at 10 AM, PT. Citi is the official card of Tesla’s Las Vegas Takeover at House of Blues. Citi cardmembers will have access to pre-sale tickets beginning Tuesday, December 12 at 10 AM, PT through Thursday, December 14 at 10 PM, PT through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit citientertainment.com.

House of Blues, Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers will receive access to a pre-sale starting Wednesday, December 13 at 10 AM, PT. All pre-sales will end Thursday, Dec. 14 at 10 p.m. PT.

In addition, Tesla announced their highly anticipated tour dates for 2024. Titled the Keepin' It Real Tour, this electrifying musical journey promises to captivate audiences with their signature sound and unparalleled stage presence.

The Keepin' It Real Tour is slated to kick off on January 11 in Immokalee, FL. Fans can expect an unforgettable experience as Tesla delivers powerhouse performances, showcasing their classic anthems alongside new tracks that further solidify their legacy.

Expressing their excitement for the upcoming tour, Tesla shared, "We cannot wait to hit the stage and share our music with our incredible fans once again. The Keepin' It Real Tour is going to be an unforgettable experience for everyone who joins us."

Tickets for the Keepin' It Real Tour are available for purchase here.

Tesla Tour Dates 2024

January

11 - Seminole Center - Immokalee , FL (Sold Out)

13 - Kings Center of Performing Arts - Melbourne , FL

14 - The Stage at Coco Outdoors - Coconut Creek , FL

16 - Seminole Hard Rock Tampa Event Center - Tampa , FL (Sold Out)

17 - Seminole Hard Rock Tampa Event Center - Tampa, FL

20 - Buffalo Thunder Resort & Casino - Santa Fe, NM

26 - UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena - Milwaukee , WI

27 - Mystic Lake Casino - Prior Lake , MN (Sold Out)

March

1 - Paramount Arts Center - Ashland , KY

2 - Blue Gate PAC - Shipshewana , IN

5 - American Music Theatre - Lancaster , PA

6 - Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel - Detroit , MI

8 - EPIC Event Center - Green Bay, WI

9 - Silver Creek Event Center @ Four Winds Casino - New Buffalo , MI

12 - Ryman Auditorium - Nashville , TN

13 - Durham Performing Arts Center - Durham , NC

16 - MGM Northfield - Northfield, OH

23 - Grand Sierra Resort - Reno, NV

April

5 - House of Blues - Las Vegas, NV

6 - House of Blues - Las Vegas, NV

10 - House of Blues - Las Vegas, NV

12 - House of Blues - Las Vegas, NV

13 - House of Blues - Las Vegas, NV

May

29 - Pikes Peak Center - Colorado Springs, CO

31 - House of Blues - Dallas , TX

June

4 - ACL Live at Moody Theater - Austin , TX

5 - Aztec Theatre - San Antonio , TX

7 - House of Blues - Houston, TX

11 - Mission Ballroom - Denver, CO

13 - Peppermill Concert Hall - Wendover , NV

14 - Peppermill Concert Hall - Wendover , NV

July

20 - Beaver Dam Amphitheater - Beaver Dam, KY Rock The Dam

Tesla are:

Vocals: Jeff Keith

Guitar: Frank Hannon

Bass: Brian Wheat

Guitar: Dave Rude

Drums: Steve Brown