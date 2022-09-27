TESLA Announce Five-Night Las Vegas Residency In March

Legendary rockers, Tesla, are returning to Las Vegas for a special five-night residency, in celebration of their 36 years of entertaining rock audiences around the world. Kicking off Friday, March 17 at 8:30 PM inside House of Blues Las Vegas at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino on the famed Las Vegas Strip, tickets for Tesla: The Las Vegas Residency go on sale Saturday, October 1.

Tesla: The Las Vegas Residency at House of Blues Las Vegas performance dates (Doors at 7:30 PM):

- Friday, March 17, 2023

- Saturday, March 18, 2023

- Wednesday, March 22, 2023

- Friday, March 24, 2023

- Saturday, March 25, 2023

During their exclusive five-night run of shows, Tesla will touch all sides of their unique discography including the heavier edge of electric songs like “Modern Day Cowboy”, “Hang Tough” and “Edison’s Medicine”, as well as their acoustic driven songs such as “Signs” and “Love Song” (two Top 10 Billboard charting hits).

“We are very excited to be able to perform consecutive nights residing at the same venue because we plan to dig into our catalog and change up our set lists for each show,” said Frank Hannon, Tesla lead guitarist. “This will make it interesting for our loyal fans who will attend in the spectacular city of Las Vegas!”

“We, in Tesla, are very excited to be doing our very first ever residency in Las Vegas, of all places, where Elvis did his residency,” said Brian Wheat, Tesla bassist. “We look forward to bringing the legacy of Tesla’s music to you all!”

Tickets for Tesla: The Las Vegas Residency at House of Blues Las Vegas start at $59.50 plus applicable fees plus applicable fees and go on sale for the public Saturday, Octover 1 at 10 AM, PT. Tickets are available by visiting HouseofBlues.com/LasVegas, MandalayBay.com, Ticketmaster.com, or by calling 702-632-7600.

Citi is the official pre-sale credit card of Tesla’s residency at House of Blues Las Vegas. As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase pre-sale tickets Wednesday, September 28 at 10 AM, PT until Friday, September 30 at 10 PM, PT through Citi Entertainment. For complete pre-sale details visit citientertainment.com.

House of Blues, Live Nation and Ticketmaster pre-sales begin Thursday, September 29 at 10 AM, PT.