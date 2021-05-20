TESLA Announce New 2021 Tour Dates

May 20, 2021, an hour ago

"Gettin’ better everyday," proclaims Tesla. "Just announced, we will be kicking a** on stage starting this August. More dates coming soon." Confirmed 2021 venues are as listed:

August 
6 - Spirit Mountain Casino - Grand Ronde, OR
11 - Island Resort & Casino - Harris, MI
12 - Island Resort & Casino - Harris, MI
18 - Iowa State Fair - Des Moines, IA (with Styx)
20 - Bands In The Sand at 3D Sideouts - Island Lake, IL

September 
17 - O.C. Bike Fest - Ocean City, MD

October 
25 to 30 - The Sands at Dreams Playa Mujeres Golf & Spa Resort - Quintana Roo, MX (with Billy Idol, Cheap Trick, and more)

 



