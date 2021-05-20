TESLA Announce New 2021 Tour Dates

"Gettin’ better everyday," proclaims Tesla. "Just announced, we will be kicking a** on stage starting this August. More dates coming soon." Confirmed 2021 venues are as listed:

August

6 - Spirit Mountain Casino - Grand Ronde, OR

11 - Island Resort & Casino - Harris, MI

12 - Island Resort & Casino - Harris, MI

18 - Iowa State Fair - Des Moines, IA (with Styx)

20 - Bands In The Sand at 3D Sideouts - Island Lake, IL

September

17 - O.C. Bike Fest - Ocean City, MD

October

25 to 30 - The Sands at Dreams Playa Mujeres Golf & Spa Resort - Quintana Roo, MX (with Billy Idol, Cheap Trick, and more)