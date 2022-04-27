TESLA Announce New Dates For "Let's Get Real!" Spring / Summer Tour

Tesla, the iconic hard rock band from Sacramento, California, have just announced new dates for their spring/summer "Let's Get Real!" tour.

"We are so excited about getting back to performing 'real' live concerts again” states guitarist Frank Hannon. “There's nothing like the energy of being in the same spontaneous moment with an audience of people. Tesla has always taken pride in being a high-energy live band, relying on performances without any backing tracks or pre-recorded help."

Tickets for all shows can be found here.

Tour dates:

May

5 - Del Lago Resort & Casino - Waterloo, NY (Sold Out)

7 - Penn's Peak - Jim Thorpe, PA (Sold Out)

8 - M3 Rock Festival / Merriweather Post Pavilion -Columbia, MD

10 - Aura - Portland, ME

12 - Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom - Hampton Beach, NH

13 - Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom - Hampton NH

June

11 - Thunder Valley Casino Resort - Lincoln, CA

17 - Q Casino (Back Waters Stage) - Dubuque, IA

18 - The Pageant - St. Louis, MO

21 - The Louisville Palace - Louisville, KY

23 - Lakes Jam - Brainerd, MN

24 - Treasure Island Resort & Casino - Island Event Center - Welch, MN

26 - Des Plaines Theatre - Des Plaines, IL

29 - Hard Rock Live (Tulsa) - Catoosa, OK

July

1 - Harrah's Stir Cove - Council Bluffs, IA

2 - Ho-Chunk Gaming Wisconsin Dells - Baraboo, WI

4 - National Cherry Festival - Traverse City, MI

9 - Matanuska Brewing Company - Eagle River, AK

12 - Red River Valley Fair - W Fargo, ND

22 - Yakama Legends Casino - Toppenish, WA

23 - Little Creek Casino Resort - Shelton, WA

31 - Indian Ranch - Webster, MA

August

22 Cape Cod Melody Tent - Hyannis, MA

3 - Bold Point Pavillion - East Providence, RI

5 - Hard Rock Casino - Gary, IN

6 - Monroe County Fair - Monroe, MI

8 - Full Throttle Saloon - Sturgis, SD

20 - Shoeshone-Bannock Casino Hotel - Fort Hall, ID

21 - Northern Quest Resort & Casino - Airway Heights, WA

26 - MGM Northfield Park - Northfield, OH

September

9 - House Of Blues - Dallas, TX

10 - House Of Blues - Houston, TX

12 - Wagner Noel PAC - Midland, TX

13 - Lubbock Memorial Civic Center - Lubbock, TX

15 - The Aztec Theatre - San Antonio, TX

18 - House Of Blues - New Orleans

Tesla recently released the 2022 radio remix version of "Cold Blue Steel”.

“The 2022 radio remix features louder guitars and vocals” explains Hannon. "Some folks were reluctant to play the track with its explicit lyrics in the verse, so I created a clean version for radio with a bleep. As a band member and being the producer, we approve of these changes and really love the remixed audio enhancement for radio play. This is Tesla in real honest form and independently producing our music for the first time as an official release.”

Lineup:

Frank Hannon - guitar

Brian Wheat - bass

Jeff Keith - lead vocals

Dave Rude - guitar

Steve Brown - drums