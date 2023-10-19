TESLA Announces First Batch Of 2024 Tour Dates

With only a pair of shows left this year - November 3rd and 4th at Chinook Winds Casino Resort in Lincoln City, OR, Tesla already has their sights set on next year. The following Tesla shows have been confirmed for 2024:

January

11 - Seminole Casino Hotel - Immokalee, FL

13 - Maxwell C. King Center For The Performing Arts - Melbourne, FL

14 - The Stage At Coco Outdoors - Coconut Creek, FL

16 - Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino - Tampa, FL

17 - Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa - Tampa, FL

20 - Buffalo Thunder Resort Casino - Santa Fe, NM

26 - UW–Milwaukee Panther Arena - Milwaukee, WI

March

1 - Paramount Arts Center - Ashland, KY

2 - Blue Gate Performing Arts Center - Shipshewana, IN

5 - American Music Theatre - Lancaster, PA

6 - Sound Board Theater - Detroit, MI

9 - Four Winds Casino Resort - New Buffalo, MI

12 - Ryman Auditorium - Nashville, TN

23 - Grand Sierra Resort And Casino - Reno, NV

Tesla recently issued the official music video for "S.O.S. (Too Bad)", a bonus track from their Full Throttle Live album that released on May 26. The album was recorded live at Full Throttle Saloon in Sturgis.

"S.O.S. (Too Bad)" is an old Aerosmith song that Tesla loves. The 1970s era of Aerosmith plays a huge musical influence on Tesla. Jeff Keith and Frank Hannon list Aerosmith’s Live Bootleg as one of their favorite albums of all time.

“As a young guitarist in 1978, I studied Aerosmith’s Live Bootleg! album, learning all the raw guitar licks they played live. When it came time to pick a song to top off Tesla’s new live album.. we chose a classic riff rocker from that legendary live album to pay tribute to Aerosmith and the raw realness of such a great guitar riff!,” says Frank Hannon.

"S.O.S. (Too Bad)" is a classic song that translates live with Tesla. Recorded and filmed live in Frank Hannon’s garage, "S.O.S. (Too Bad)" rocks hard!

Tesla is notorious for one thing; being a high-energy, 100% live, kick-ass rock and roll band in concert. Full Throttle Live captures this essence from a stop at the Sturgis Bike Rally in the year 2022 at the infamous saloon that hosts many motorcycle rock and roll parties, and this inspired the band to put on even more of a heavy show.

Independently recorded, mixed, and produced by bassist Brian Wheat and guitarist Frank Hannon, this new live album truly captures Tesla in pure honest form and even dives deeper into their roots by recording a live version of the 1974 Aerosmith classic “SOS Too Bad” as a bonus track. The heavier song choices range from “Miles Away” to more recent hard releases like “Time To Rock!” and “Cold Blue Steel”. But don’t worry there are old Tesla classics captured too like “Changes” and “Lazy Days, Crazy Nights” all recorded as Tesla is best...100% Full Throttle Live!

Tracklisting:

"Miles Away"

"Changes"

"Time To Rock"

"Breakin' Free"

"Call It What You Want"

"Lazy Days Crazy Nights"

"Cold Blue Steel"

"Edison's Medicine"

"S.O.S. (Too Bad)"

“Miles Away” video:

"Time To Rock" lyric video: