TESLA Drummer TROY LUCCKETTA Goes On Hiatus; "Dear Friend And Great Drummer" STEVE BROWN Steps In

With Tesla set to return to the road on Thursday (September 16) drummer Troy Luccketta has announced that he's taking a break from the road.

Says Troy: "After 35 plus years of touring with Tesla I have decided to take a little time from the road to spend with family and friends. I am happy and well, and couldn’t be more grateful to my bandmates for this opportunity. I am also looking forward to some musical ventures closer to home so I will keep you all updated👍

"In my absence please show some love to Steve Brown. Steve is a dear friend, and great drummer! He has played with Oleander, Ronnie Montrose just to name a few. He is one of Sacramento‘s finest, the perfect choice so to speak!

"I am filled with nothing but love and gratitude. I look forward to reconnecting with you all again in the near future. Much love and respect, Troy."



Tesla's Let's Get Real Tour 2021 resumes Thursday in in Roanoke, VA at Dr Pepper Park. Dates are listed below.

September

16 - Roanoke , VA - Dr. Pepper Park

17 - Ocean City , MD - OC BikeFest at Ocean City Inlet

19 - New York City , NY - Irving Plaza

21 - Hampton Beach , NH - Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom

23 - Mansfield , MA - Xfinity Center

25 - Island Lake , IL - 3D Sideouts

27 - Morrison , CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

October

1 - Irvine , CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre

15 - Troy , OH - Hobart Arena

16 - Pidgeon Forge , TN - Monsters On The Mountain at LeConte Center

19 - Anderson , IN - Paramount Theatre

20 - Wabash , IN - Honeywell Center

27 - Quintana Roo , MX - Dreams Playa Mujeres Golf & Spa Resort

November

5 - Knoxville , TN - Thompson Bowling Center

6 - Charleston , WV - Charleston Coliseum

9 - Charlotte , NC - The Fillmore

11 - Columbus , OH - Express Live

13 - Greensboro , NC - Greensboro Coliseum

14 - Atlanta , GA - Coca Cola Roxy

16 - Huntsville , AL - Mars Music Hall

17 - Mobile , AL - Soul Kitchen

19 - Bossier City , LA - CenturyLink Center

20 - Tupelo , MS - BancorpSouth Arena

2022

March

25 - Harris , MI - Island Resort Casino

June

17 - Dubuque , IA - Q Casino Back Waters Stage

18 - St. Louis , MO - The Pageant