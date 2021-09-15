TESLA Drummer TROY LUCCKETTA Goes On Hiatus; "Dear Friend And Great Drummer" STEVE BROWN Steps In

September 15, 2021, 33 minutes ago

With Tesla set to return to the road on Thursday (September 16) drummer Troy Luccketta has announced that he's taking a break from the road.

Says Troy: "After 35 plus years of touring with Tesla I have decided to take a little time from the road to spend with family and friends. I am happy and well, and couldn’t be more grateful to my bandmates for this opportunity. I am also looking forward to some musical ventures closer to home so I will keep you all updated👍

"In my absence please show some love to Steve Brown. Steve is a dear friend, and great drummer!  He has played with Oleander, Ronnie Montrose just to name a few. He is one of Sacramento‘s finest, the perfect choice so to speak!

"I am filled with nothing but love and gratitude. I look forward to reconnecting with you all again in the near future.￼ Much love and respect, Troy."

Tesla's Let's Get Real Tour 2021 resumes Thursday in in Roanoke, VA at Dr Pepper Park. Dates are listed below.

September
16 - Roanoke , VA - Dr. Pepper Park
17 - Ocean City , MD - OC BikeFest at Ocean City Inlet
19 - New York City , NY - Irving Plaza
21 - Hampton Beach , NH - Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom
23 - Mansfield , MA - Xfinity Center
25 - Island Lake , IL - 3D Sideouts
27 - Morrison , CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

October
1 - Irvine , CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre
15 - Troy , OH - Hobart Arena
16 - Pidgeon Forge , TN - Monsters On The Mountain at LeConte Center
19 - Anderson , IN - Paramount Theatre
20 - Wabash , IN - Honeywell Center
27 - Quintana Roo , MX - Dreams Playa Mujeres Golf & Spa Resort

November
5 - Knoxville , TN - Thompson Bowling Center
6 - Charleston , WV - Charleston Coliseum
9 - Charlotte , NC - The Fillmore
11 - Columbus , OH - Express Live
13 - Greensboro , NC - Greensboro Coliseum
14 - Atlanta , GA - Coca Cola Roxy
16 - Huntsville , AL - Mars Music Hall
17 - Mobile , AL - Soul Kitchen
19 - Bossier City , LA - CenturyLink Center
20 - Tupelo , MS - BancorpSouth Arena

2022

March
25 - Harris , MI - Island Resort Casino

June
17 - Dubuque , IA - Q Casino Back Waters Stage
18 - St. Louis , MO - The Pageant




