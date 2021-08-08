TESLA Guitarist FRANK HANNON Diagnosed With COVID-19, Band Postpones Shows

Tesla guitarist Frank Hannon has tested positive for COVID-19. He issued the following statement earlier today, August 8th:

"I want to thank my friend Howie Simon for stepping in to help us. Please accept my apology for not saying anything sooner, but I’ve not been able to move all week in pain. The day the bus was leaving I woke up w 102 fever, shakes and couldn’t hardly breathe. So I stayed home. I’ve been unable to hardly move or function since. Tested positive for Covid. (yes I got the vax, thought maybe it was side efx). Howie did the 2 Oregon shows [August 5th and 6th] for me, and the guys are postponing more dates until we’re all cleared up and safe. I love you all LET’sGET REAL."

Tesla bassist Brian Wheat also took to social media saying: "Hello folks, it's obvious some of us have come down with Covid, Please send out good vibes to my brothers in the crew and the band. We'll get back out there when everyone is healthy again... and for the record, this isn't fun."

And a release from the band reads: "Attn: Fans. Tesla to postpone their next few engagements due to members of the touring party contracting COVID. The band look forward to returning to the road soon. Please check the official website TeslaTheBand.com for updates."

Tesla's next show is August 14th in Dubuque, IA at Q Casino & Hotel: Back Waters Stage. BraveWords sends our best wishes and good vibes to Frank Hannon for a quick recovery.