TESLA Guitarist FRANK HANNON Replaced By SAMMY BOLLER In North Carolina; Fan-Filmed Video

Last night, March 13th, Tesla headlined the Durham Performing Arts Center in Durham, North Carolina. However, founding member and original guitarist Frank Hannon was not on stage. In his place, was six-stringer Sammy Boller.

Hannon has since issued the following statement:

"Dear TESLA fans especially in North Carolina,

As Brian (Wheat, bassist) had mentioned to those in attendance last night, due to a family emergency I was not able to perform at the DPAC. Our great friend and guitarist Sammy Boller played the show in my place. I am grateful for his help, the support of JK, BDub, Dave, Steve and all of you. Thanks for understanding."

Sammy Boller issued the following comment and video:

"I had the surreal experience of playing with Tesla last night while filling in for my friend Frank Hannon. I've been a fan of the band for as long as I can remember and getting to play with them was a real honor. Thanks to the guys in the band and crew for being so supportive and making me feel welcome. It's definitely a night I'll always look back on with a smile."

Fan-filmed video of Tesla performing "What You Give" and "Signs" with Sammy Boller on guitar can be seen below.

Tesla's next show is March 15th in Mount Pleasant, MI at Soaring Eagle Casino And Resort. The show is sold out! Tesla's complete tour schedule can be found here.