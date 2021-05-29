TESLA Guitarist FRANK HANNON Unveils New Solo Single / Video "Ride Strong"

Tesla six-stringer Frank Hannon has released a new solo song called "Ride Strong". Joining Frank on the track, and in the video below, are bassist Aaron Leigh and drummer Kelly Nobles.

"Gettin’ better everyday," proclaims Tesla. "Just announced, we will be kicking a** on stage starting this August. More dates coming soon." Confirmed 2021 venues are as listed:

August

6 - Spirit Mountain Casino - Grand Ronde, OR

11 - Island Resort & Casino - Harris, MI

12 - Island Resort & Casino - Harris, MI

18 - Iowa State Fair - Des Moines, IA (with Styx)

20 - Bands In The Sand at 3D Sideouts - Island Lake, IL

September

17 - O.C. Bike Fest - Ocean City, MD

October

27 - The Sands at Dreams Playa Mujeres Golf & Spa Resort - Quintana Roo, MX (with Billy Idol, Cheap Trick, and more)