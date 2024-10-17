TESLA Launch Pre-Order For All About Love EP

Tesla will release their new EP, All About Love, on Friday, November 29th, 2024.

All About Love is now available for pre-order, via the link below, as a special edition Orange Vinyl.

The vinyl includes four versions of "All About Love" (Acoustic, Electric, Hybrid, Live), "Walk Away" (Live) [a concert favorite from Reel To Real Vol I], and another new song "From The Heart" (Instrumental, Frank).

All About Love can be pre-ordered at these outlets, or by visiting your local record store or their online shop if not listed in the link.

Beware of eBay listings trying to sell and charge more than $25 for this release. The album will not be available on CD, but will be available on all Digital Service Providers.

Remaining dates on Tesla's Keepin' It Real 2024 Tour are as listed:

November

8 - Yaamava' Resort & Casino - Highland, CA

9 - Thunder Valley Casino Resort - Lincoln, CA

13 - Hard Rock Hotel And Casino Tulsa - Catoosa, OK

15 - 7 Clans Casino - Newkirk, OK

16 - Choctaw Grand Theater - Durant, OK

22 - Sunrise Theatre - Fort Pierce, FL